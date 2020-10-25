Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Why Virat Kohli & co. are wearing green jersey today?

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Why Virat Kohli & co. are wearing green jersey today?

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli-led RCB will not be wearing their traditional red and golden jerseys but instead will be donning a green one against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli sporting RCB’s Green jersey. (RCB/Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have found themselves in a perfect position to push themselves for the playoffs as Virat Kohli & co. are sitting at the third position with 14 points in 10 games. RCB will now face off against the bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in the first game of the double-header, but this time there will be one big change for RCB.

RCB will not be wearing their traditional red and golden jerseys but instead will be donning a green one. This will be the first time this season that RCB will be wearing a green jersey in the match. What is the reason for the green jersey? (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live Score and Updates

RCB, on Saturday took to their official Twitter handle, to announce that their players will be wearing green jerseys against their regular red and golden ones in the forthcoming tie in order to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.

“Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL,” the Bangalore franchise tweeted.



The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise also tweeted a video in which the players were seen urging each other to support the ‘Go Green’ initiative by taking care of the environment.

“Turn off the lights and taps when not in use. We must ensure waste management and reduce the use of plastic. We should pick up plastic bottles wherever we go. All of these small little things if a person plays along can really go a long way to help our environment,” De Villiers said in the video.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against CSK in Dubai. “We will bat first. It’s pretty dry, rough. It’s interesting when the weather was hot the pitches weren’t playing well. The temperatures have dropped now but it’s slowing down. Moeen Ali replaces Isuru Udana as a spinner all-rounder, just one change. This green gesture is special for RCB, have quite a few good memories in this jersey,” Kohli said at the toss.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Oct 25, 2020 14:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
Oct 25, 2020 13:06 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Curran removes Finch early
Oct 25, 2020 15:52 IST
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
Oct 25, 2020 14:39 IST

latest news

Home chefs to cook up Navratri delight for Kanjaks amid pandemic
Oct 25, 2020 15:44 IST
Dasara doll festival: Karnataka family displays dolls on different themes
Oct 25, 2020 15:43 IST
Bihar Election 2020: In Belhar assembly constituency, it’s JD(U) vs RJD
Oct 25, 2020 15:49 IST
Sanjay Dutt performs puja on Dussehra, Maanayata says ‘You are my Ram’
Oct 25, 2020 15:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.