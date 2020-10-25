IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Why Virat Kohli & co. are wearing green jersey today?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have found themselves in a perfect position to push themselves for the playoffs as Virat Kohli & co. are sitting at the third position with 14 points in 10 games. RCB will now face off against the bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in the first game of the double-header, but this time there will be one big change for RCB.

RCB will not be wearing their traditional red and golden jerseys but instead will be donning a green one. This will be the first time this season that RCB will be wearing a green jersey in the match. What is the reason for the green jersey? (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

RCB, on Saturday took to their official Twitter handle, to announce that their players will be wearing green jerseys against their regular red and golden ones in the forthcoming tie in order to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.

“Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL,” the Bangalore franchise tweeted.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise also tweeted a video in which the players were seen urging each other to support the ‘Go Green’ initiative by taking care of the environment.

“Turn off the lights and taps when not in use. We must ensure waste management and reduce the use of plastic. We should pick up plastic bottles wherever we go. All of these small little things if a person plays along can really go a long way to help our environment,” De Villiers said in the video.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against CSK in Dubai. “We will bat first. It’s pretty dry, rough. It’s interesting when the weather was hot the pitches weren’t playing well. The temperatures have dropped now but it’s slowing down. Moeen Ali replaces Isuru Udana as a spinner all-rounder, just one change. This green gesture is special for RCB, have quite a few good memories in this jersey,” Kohli said at the toss.