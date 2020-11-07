IPL 2020: ‘Removing Virat Kohli as captain isn’t the solution,’ Virender Sehwag explains how RCB can become a top team next season

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s ouster from the 2020 Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli once again finds himself in the firing line. Many have questioned whether Kohli is the right man to lead RCB, including former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, who believes that RCB need to look beyond him if they are to end their wait of a maiden IPL title. It’s been eight years since Kohli has been captaining and it’s time for RCB to move on.

However, Gambhir’s long-time Delhi and India teammate doesn’t feel so. According to him, Kohli is a fine captain who is being let down by an unbalanced team and that removing from his position is not going to solve the team’s woes as long as the management doesn’t look to bring more quality players in the team.

“A captain is only as good as his team. When Virat Kohli captains India, he is able to deliver the results. He wins matches – ODIs, T20Is Tests. But when he captains RCB, his team is not able to perform,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“It is very important for the captain to have a good team. So, I believe the management should not try and think of changing their captain and rather think of how they can improve this team. Who all should be added to the team to make sure their performance improves?”

RCB lost the IPL eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday to be knocked out. However, the real concern is how bad they’ve fallen after a positive start to the season. In their first 10 games, RCB won seven, before losing their next five in a row. Sehwag reckons what RCB need in order to have a settled batting unit is a good opener along with a decent lower-order batsman. They along with Kohli, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal can help turn the fortunes of RCB next year.

“Every team has a settled batting order but RCB have never had that. It’s only ABD and Virat, who keep shuffling up and down the order,” Sehwag added. “With Padikkal coming to the fore, I reckon RCB need to have one more opener and a good lower-order batsman. These five batsmen should be enough to win them matches. The same way, they’d have to trust their Indian fast bowlers. Everyone gets taken to the cleaners. It’s not as if Rabada, Morris and others haven’t been taken for runs.”