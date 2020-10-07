Sections
IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting names 'one of the best T20 bowlers of the world'

IPL 2020: Former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting named ‘one of the best T20 bowlers in the world’, who is playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting (Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada, the current purple cap holder of IPL 2020, was termed as ‘one of the best T20 bowlers in the world’ by former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting.

Ponting’s high-praise came after Rabada became the first cricketer to claim a four-wicket haul in the ongoing IPL 2020. Rabada’s 4 for 24 helped Delhi Capitals register their biggest win (in terms if run margin) against RCB on Monday.

The South African speedster, who has 12 wickets in the tournament so far, picked four crucial wickets to help his side defend a target of 197 runs and win the match by 59 runs.

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 live score



Haling Rabada’s efforts, Ponting said restricting an RCB batting lineup comprising Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to 137 was ‘pleasing’.



“@KagisoRabada25’s start this season is great reward for his work, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. Holding RCB to 137 given their power was pleasing, building off the work of our batsmen who set things up. Couple of days now to reset before looking ahead to Rajasthan.”

 

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals set a very competitive target for the Virat Kohli-led side, thanks to Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 53 runs from 26 balls. Apart from Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel performed brilliantly with the ball, clinching two wickets each in the match to take their side over the line.

Sitting at the top of the points table, Delhi Capitals will now take on Rajasthan Royals on October 9.

(With ANI inputs)

