IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting's instincts as a slip fielder on display during Delhi Capitals practice - Watch

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting’s instincts as a slip fielder on display during Delhi Capitals practice - Watch

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting during a practice session in UAE. (Twitter/Delhi Capitals)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is in the UAE and has already slipped into his role of being the head coach of the Delhi Capitals franchise as they prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Ponting has been a keen participant in the net sessions, watching his wards sweat it out with eagle eyes.

During one of those sessions, when Ponting was at the umpire’s position while Ishant Sharma bowled at Shikhar Dhawan in the nets, the former Aussie skipper’s natural instincts as a slip fielder came out. Dhawan went for a wild swing off Ishant’s delivery and the ball took the outside edge and flew into the nets. Within seconds of that Ponting was seen taking an imaginary catch as he put his hands together like a slip fielder would have.

IPL 2020 - FULL SCHEDULE

The video was shared by Delhi Capitals on Twitter with the message, “When the ‘slip fielder’ within you is always alive.” 

Ponting was regular in the slips during his playing days for Australia and has taken several great catches, many of those one handed. His instincts as a fielder were sharp and that made his one of the best catchers of his generation, someone who had a safe pair of hands.



Delhi Capitals made it to the knock-outs last season under Ponting’s guidance and the team would hope to go a step further and reach the IPL finals for the first time this season.

