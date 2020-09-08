Sections
IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma and Co enjoy some down time as Mumbai Indians hit the beach - See pics

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma and Co enjoy some down time as Mumbai Indians hit the beach - See pics

IPL in UAE: Captain Rohit Sharma was seen relaxing with daughter Samaira and wife Ritika. There was some beach football on view as well. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Aditya Tare and Dhawal Kulkarni were all seen chilling with some sun and sand.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. (Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

The IPL 2020 schedule has been announced and defending champions Mumbai Indians will kick things off at Abu Dhabi with a match against fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings. Any match against a team led by MS Dhoni is always difficult and Mumbai Indians need to be in perfect shape to get the better of the ‘Yellow Brigade’.

While Rohit Sharma and his men have been sweating it out in the nets, the team decided to have some fun as they hit beach. The franchise shared some interesting photos of the players having a great time at the beach, with their family members.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah copies actions of six different bowlers during Mumbai Indians nets

Captain Rohit Sharma was seen relaxing with daughter Samaira and wife Ritika. There was some beach football on view as well. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Aditya Tare and Dhawal Kulkarni were all seen chilling with some sun and sand.



Here are photos and videos shared by Mumbai Indians of the team’s day out at the beach: 

 

 

 

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the league with four titles and hold an edge over Chennai Super Kings in the head to head.

