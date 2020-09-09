IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma hits a huge six in practice as ball hits a moving bus; Mumbai Indians share video - WATCH

Screengrab of video posted by Mumbai Indians in which captain Rohit Sharma hits a moving bus with a massive six during practice session. (Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians are back in practice mode after spending some quality time at the beach in Abu Dhabi and it is captain Rohit Sharma who is leading the charge. In a new video posted by Mumbai Indians, Rohit can be seen practising under lights.

In the video the ‘Hitman’ steps out to a spinner and hits a huge six that goes beyond the practice area and ends up hitting a moving bus. Audio from the video clip refers to someone asking if Rohit ‘broke the window of the bus or not’. As measured in the video, the moster hit from Rohit seems to have travelled 95 metres before hitting the bus.

Rohit can be seen celebrating with a fist pump in the air. “Batsmen smash sixes, Legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving,” Mumbai Indians wrote along with the video.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the charge for the defending champions as they take on last year’s runners-up and fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.

Dhoni’s CSK too have hit the training ground but they have been dealt a severe blow as two of their players are part of a 13-member group that tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in UAE. Not just that, veteran Team India cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the tournament, although reports suggest Raina might make a comeback.

Mumbai Indians too will be without their record wicket-taker and bowling lynchpin Lasith Malinga, who too has decided to skip the tournament.

Mumbai Indians hold an edge over CSK, having beaten them in several key clashes over the years and will be looking to make a head start to the tournament.