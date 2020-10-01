IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma two runs away from joining Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in exclusive club

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is inches away from joining an elite list when MI take on Kings XI Punjab in the Match 13 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Rohit, who was dismissed for eight in MI’s last match against RCB, which went to the Super Over, needs just two runs to reach 5000 IPL runs. He will be the third player to achieve this feat in the IPL behind RCB captain Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina, who has decided to give this year’s IPL a miss due to personal reasons.

Rohit is currently placed at the third position in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL with 4998 runs. Raina and Kohli are the only two players to cross the 5000-run mark in IPL. Kohli has scored 5430 runs in 180 matches at an average of 37.12. Raina, on the other hand, has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.

Rohit also needs 10 more runs to reach the 600-run mark against KXIP. Provided he gets there, this will be the fifth IPL team Rohit would have scored those many runs. Rohit will have his task cut out against a KXIP attack which has Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell in the pace department and Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi as spinners.

KXIP and MI have displayed some fantastic cricket in this year’s IPL but unfortunately haven’t been able to win the close games. Both lost their Super Over matches this year.