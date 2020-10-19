IPL 2020, RR Predicted XI against CSK: Steve Smith might bring in an Indian raw pacer

Rajasthan Royals is in no different situation than their next opponent Chennai Super Kings. They have three wins under their belt out of nine league games and are running out of oxygen for survival. Rajasthan Royals are required to win their all remaining five games. RR suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They were dominating the game until the penultimate over of the second innings. AB de Villiers was at his brutal best to turn the game in RCB’s favor. RR is likely to make some changes in their bowling line up before the next game on Monday.

Here is a look at the RR Predicted XI against CSK:

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes has played three games since coming back into the playing XI of Rajasthan Royals and he is yet to leave a mark. He opened the batting in all of these games but hasn’t looked in his element so far. He is a big game’s player and can turn up big against CSK.

Robin Uthappa: For the first time in IPL 2020 Robin Uthappa looked in good touch. He tore the RCB bowling lineup in the powerplay and scored 41 runs in just 22 balls, where he hit seven fours. He would love to carry the same form forward.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson started the IPL 2020 with a bang but since then he hasn’t done anything noticeable. There is no doubt about his talent but his habit of playing false shots has brought his downfall. If Rajasthan Royals are looking to change their fortune, Samson will be required to start hitting big runs.

Steven Smith: Captain Steven Smith finally found his form back in the game against Bengaluru. Smith started the season with twin fifties but failed miserably afterward. He scored a stroke-filled fifty versus RCB and took his team to a good total. Chennai has to look out for him.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler’s demotion to number five didn’t look effective against RCB. He managed run-a-ball 24 runs. Team management asked him to do the finisher’s job, which he failed to do. However, he can get another go at this position against CSK as well.

Riyan Parag: The talented young batsman won Rajasthan a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. Riyan Parag came back in form and finished that game along with Rahul Tewatia. Now, he has to show consistency with the bat.

Rahul Tewatia: The only consistent player for Rajasthan Royals this year has been Rahul Tewatia. He played two match-winning innings for his team and contributed with the ball as well. He played well in the last game as well but his team failed to cross the finishing line.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer had a rare bad day against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He came out to bat but couldn’t connect the ball well. Also, he failed to give his team a good start with the ball as well. Archer ended up conceding 38 runs in 3.4 overs that he bowled. Despite that, he is RR’s best bowler in the tournament and will take the field against CSK.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal has a love affair with RCB and took one wicket of Aaron Finch. He bowled good line and length to contain the likes of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. He will be a key player for his team against Chennai as well.

Varun Aaron: Jaydev Unadkat leaked 25 runs in the penultimate over of the game which turned the game in RCB’s favor. He is likely to be dropped for the game against Chennai Super Kings. Varun Aaron is expected to replace him in the playing XI.

Kartik Tyagi: The young pacer has impressed everybody with his bowling in the IPL 2020. Kartik Tyagi took the priced scalp of Virat Kohli in the last game. He has taken a wicket in each of his five IPL games. The match versus CSK will be a different ball game. He would love to leave a mark against them as well.

RR Predicted XI against CSK: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi