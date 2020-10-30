IPL 2020, RR Predicted XI against KXIP: Rajasthan Royals can make a tactical change

Rajasthan Royals did the unthinkable against Mumbai Indians by chasing a big target of 196 down, let alone chasing it with 10 balls to spare. Ben Stokes returned to his absolute best during his match-winning ton. He found a good ally in Sanju Samson, who scored a well-struck fifty, and the pair shared a 152-run stand for the third wicket. Now, Rajasthan Royals will turn up against an in-form Kings XI Punjab. The game will be played in Abu Dhabi and RR will have to win the game in order to stay alive in the tournament. They are coming with a comprehensive win but can make a tactical change into their playing XI with the inclusion of Varun Aaron. (IPL 200 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the RR Predicted XI against KXIP:

Robin Uthappa: It’s been 12 matches into IPL 2020 and Robin Uthappa is yet to score a fifty this year. RR bought him during the auction for his experience in the league but he has turned into a disappointment for them. However, team management can give him another go to find his mojo back.

Ben Stokes: The star all-rounder looked clueless in the field prior to the game against Mumbai Indians. Stokes tore MI’s bowling lineup apart with a stunning hundred as he scored 107 runs in 60 balls, which featured 14 fours and three sixes. He will be a key player against KXIP as well.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson got back in form with a fine fifty against Mumbai Indians. He looked calm during his stay at the crease and didn’t play any rash shot. Samson is striking the ball well in IPL 2020 and has smashed the most number of sixes, 23, this year.

Steven Smith: Steven Smith’s last notable innings came against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is due playing a match-winning innings this year. RR will welcome that innings if it comes against KXIP. Needs to work on his strike-rate.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler was brought down to the middle-order to bring stability to the batting lineup it has worked for RR. He wasn’t required during the chase against Mumbai Indians. He will be a key player against Kings XI Punjab, who have to watch out for him.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag is playing as a finisher in the team and has struck some lusty blows so far in the tournament. His shot-making was praised by everyone. He is expected to play against KXIP and will try to make the most out of these last few games.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia entered his name into the IPL folklore with his stunning comeback against Kings XI Punjab earlier this season. He is back against the same opponents once again. Tewatia will be itching to contribute to his team’s cause once again.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer is a player who makes things happen. Be it with the ball or with the bat, he can hurt the opposition with any given opportunity. Archer has taken 17 wickets in 12 games so far this year while conceding less than seven runs per over. He can also swing hard with the bat as well.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal bowled an exceptional spell against Mumbai Indians where he dismissed dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav before cleaning up Kieron Pollard four balls later. He registered the figures of 2/30 in his four overs. His bowling spell will be crucial against KXIP.

Varun Aaron: Varun Aaron can replace Ankit Rajpoot in the playing XI, who received a serious hammering against Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya took him for 27 runs in his last over and Rajpoot ended up leaking 60 runs in four overs without taking any wicket.

Kartik Tyagi: Karthik Tyagi was bowling well against MI until he was asked to bowl the final over of the innings. Hardik Pandya was at his brutal best that day as he smacked Tyagi for another 27 runs. However, he earlier had dismissed Ishan Kishan.

RR Predicted XI against KXIP: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi