IPL 2020, RR Predicted XI vs DC: Same winning-combination but different batting order for Royals

Rajasthan Royals had a fantastic finish to the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where two unlikely heroes took them over the finish line and put them on the pedestal of success. But RR captain Steve Smith and management would still feel they need to improve upon certain areas against Delhi Capitals, and fixing the batting-order could be the first step. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is our predicted XI of RR vs DC:

Jos Buttler (wk): Jos Buttler has not set the tournament on fire as he was expected to do and this has hampered RR’s momentum. He needs to give a good start.

Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa showcased signs of form against Sunrisers and may get another go against DC.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson started off brilliantly but has struggled in the last few games. He needs to be consistent.

Steven Smith (c): Steve Smith needs to rejig the batting order of the team and he should preferably bat in the middle-order when the team needs him to settle things down.

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes should not be sent out to open as he could be a match-winning middle-order batsman for the Royals this season.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag showcased what he can do in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he would hope to continue the same vein of form as the tournament progresses.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia has now won two games for the Royals and he is becoming the hero of the season. If he continues to perform this way, he could see himself get a ticket to Australia next year for the T20 World Cup.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has been splendid in the death overs, and against DC’s dynamic batting line-up, he will look to showcase his best.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal has done well to slow down the run-rate in the middle overs. He will not be replaced anytime soon.

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat will likely continue to get one more game, as he is starting to show some form in death overs.

Kartik Tyagi: Kartik Tyagi has been a revelation. For a young cricketer, he has shown a lot of understanding of the game. He is also a terrific fielder which certainly helps RR.

RR Predicted XI vs DC: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi