IPL 2020, RR Predicted XI vs RCB: Steve Smith likely to go with winning-combination

Dubai: Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals player Shikhar Dhawan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI)(PTI14-10-2020_000210B) (PTI)

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Steve Smith & Co lost the previous encounter to RCB by 8 wickets. They need to come back strong this time to keep their chances of making into the playoff alive.

RR will enter the contest following a stunning 5-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. They look a pretty balanced side. Hence, there seems no reason behind making any changes to the playing XI against RCB.

Here is RR’s predicted XI against RCB:

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes has been promoted as an opener for the first time this season. He may not have clicked against the SRH but he came back strong with a 41-run knock against DC. He should continue to open against RCB.

Jos Buttler: The England wicketkeeper-batsman has been inconsistent so far in the tournament. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has termed him the ‘Mr Dependable’ of the team and he needs to score runs in order to bring success for the Royals.

Steve Smith: The skipper has been failing to put runs against his name. He started off the season with two consecutive fifty-plus scores and hit the rough patch thereafter. The team requires his contribution with the bat.

Sanju Samson: Samson’s story has been similar to that of Smith. He began with two fifty-plus scores in first two innings and then scored in single digit in the next four. He found some runs in the last two encounters but his team requires much more from him.

Robin Uthappa: The veteran Indian batsman hasn’t found himself among runs this season. He has been getting the responsibility to anchor the middle-order which he needs to take up with more consistency.

Riyan Parag: The youngster has been the key for RR in the middle orders. He starred with his batting in the death overs against SRH and will look to continue the same against RCB.

Rahul Tewatia: The saviour of Rajasthan Royals, Tewatia has done wonders for his team on two different occasions. His ability to hit big shots adds to the positives of the team.

Jofra Archer: The England pacer has been the frontline bowler for the Rajasthan Royals. He is also the 2nd-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 scalps under his belt.

Kartik Tyagi: The India U-19 star has given the much-needed support to the RR bowling unit. His presence makes ease out the things against the opponents.

Shreyas Gopal: Gopal has been decent with his spin bowling so far in the tournament. His performance has almost earned him a permanent space in the line-up. Remember, he has a hat-trick to his credit, that too, against RCB.

Jaydev Unadkat: Unadkat hasn’t affected many dismissals this season. But his death bowling likely to earn him another chance.