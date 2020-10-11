IPL 2020, RR Predicted XI vs SRH: Ben Stokes set to return, Royals might make two changes against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020: Here is Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI for their Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. ) (PTI)

Rajasthan Royals slumped to their fourth successive defeat after a suffering a 46-run drubbing to Delhi Capitals on Friday. Their campaign which started off with two powerful victories at Sharjah, is now wobbling and gasping for breath. They desperately need to get back to winning ways when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad next in the second first match of double-header on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

RR is set to receive a huge boost in the form of Ben Stokes who finished his mandatory quarantine on Friday.

Here is the RR Predicted XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jos Buttler: He has played only one noteworthy knock in this IPL so far. Buttler needs to fire at the top as he knows the RR batting line-up depends a lot on the top-order.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The U19 World Cup star got runs in the previous game but he didn’t quite look fluent while scoring them. But one feels he has been assigned a role of staying solid while Buttler goes all guns blazing at the other end.

Steve Smith: The RR captain desperately needs a big score. He scored two fifties in this IPL but hasn’t been able to get a significant score ever since. He would look to change all that against SRH.

Sanju Samson: He has gone the similar road to that of his captain. Samson hit 16 sixes in the first two games of RR but since then hasn’t been able to cross the 20s. He has registered a string of low scores and desperately needs to find form against SRH.

Ben Stokes: Steve Smith did sound apprehensive about including Ben Stokes in the playing XI against SRH but to be honest they don’t have much of a choice. Yes, he hasn’t had a hit for six days but one would like to believe, under these circumstances even an out of touch Stokes would do for RR.

Mahipal Lomror: He hasn’t done enough to be counted as a No.5 but with Stokes’ return, Lomror might just manage to keep his place as the No.6 batsman of the side.

Rahul Tewatia: He waged a lone battle in their last game against DC. It might not be a bad idea to actually send him ahead of Lomror at No.6 against SRH on Sunday.

Jofra Archer: Archer has been brilliant in this IPL. RR would hope he once again produces the goods against a strong SRH batting line-up on Sunday.

Mayank Markande: Shreyas Gopal has been disappointing in this IPL. It is only fair to give RR’s another leg-spinner Mayank Markande a go. He is a proven performer in the shortest format of the game and can be a good option against Bairstow and Warner.

Varun Aaron: He played his first match in RR’s last game against SRH but he is an experienced campaigner and we can expect him to bounce back strong.

Kartik Tyagi: With all the talk around his action resembling Brett Lee and Chris Martin, young Kartik Tyagi has done a decent job with the ball in hand. He is expected to retain his place in the side.

RR Predicted XI against SRH: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.