IPL 2020, RR’s Predicted XI vs KKR: Couple of bowling changes likely to maintain winning streak

While cricket lovers are yet to get over Rahul Tewatia’s monstrous knock the other day, Rajasthan Royals gear up for yet another face-off in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League in Dubai on September 30.

Steve Smith & Co. are well placed at the second position on the points table and haven’t faced a loss yet. Moreover, the win against Kings XI Punjab must surely have boosted their confidence. However, a bowling change could be expected in the eleven ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here’s RR Predicted XI for IPL 2020 match against KKR:

1. Jos Buttler: The English wicketkeeper-batsman may not have expressed himself against Punjab, but the world is aware of his skills which can snatch the game from the hold of the opponents. Buttler in the opening slot is as lethal as Sunil Narine in the KKR line-up.

2. Sanju Samson: The man in form has got nothing against him and will be eyeing for the third half-century in a row. Sanju has been a destructive weapon in Rajasthan’s armour which can destroy the opponent within seconds.

3. Steve Smith: The happy captain of a fantastic side, Smith has been enjoying his outings so far. The RR skipper found no difficulty batting on UAE tracks. Just like Samson, he would also be hoping for a hat-trick of fifties.

4. Rahul Tewatia: Be it bowling or tonking back-to-back maximums, Tewatia has got no chill until the job isn’t done. He made us recall Sachin Tendulkar’s memorable innings in Sharjah and has much more to offer.

5. Robin Uthappa: The veteran batsman has been one of the weak links in the line-up but Uthappa has got to fire to ensure his place in the XI going further.

6. Riyan Parag: The youngster from Assam hogged the limelight in the 2019 season with his all-round performance. However, he is yet to show his batting prowess in IPL 2020. Another chance can help him reviving before it’s too late.

7. Jofra Archer: The English medium-pacer is one of Rajasthan’s premium bowlers. He can take down any batter any moment and when required to deliver with the bat, his hard-hitting skills don’t disappoint his captain at all.

8. Oshane Thomas: The Caribbean seamer can replace Tom Curran in the line-up who hasn’t been that effective so far. The English all-rounder has failed to maintain an economy rate below 10 and has plucked only 2 wickets from 2 games.

9. Shreyas Gopal: Gopal has been an elegant spin option for the team. The hat-trick taker from the previous season strongly needs to keep a check on run-flow though.

10. Ankit Rajpoot: After an average debut for a new franchise, Rajpoot has to show more character so as to cement his position. A slightly different approach may help him get things on line.

11. Deepak Hooda: The Haryana quick can find a spot as Jaydev Unadkat hasn’t been up to the mark. Hooda has a fair chance to make a debut for Rajasthan tonight.