IPL 2020, RR’s Predicted XI vs SRH: Steve Smith likely to go with winning combination

Despite winning the last game against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals’ chances to qualify for the playoffs aren’t rosy. Out of ten games that they have played, they have only four victories under their belt. Having a better look at the things, they’ve won only two of their last eight league matches. It shows how inconsistent they are with the form. Rajasthan Royals started the campaign with two victories but couldn’t stretch that streak further. However, the CSK win will give them confidence going into the business end of the tournament. They are likely to stick to the same team against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday in Dubai.

Here is a look at the RR Predicted XI against SRH:

Robin Uthappa: After scoring a sparkling 41 against RCB, Robin Uthappa had another failure against CSK. The experienced opener was slotted to open the batting but managed just four runs in nine balls before getting out to Josh Hazelwood. Uthappa has to fire to keep RR’s chances afloat.

Ben Stokes: Is there a dummy of Ben Stokes playing out in the middle for Rajasthan Royals? No one really knows. The talismanic all-rounder turned up late to feature for his team but never looked in his element since his arrival at the Arabian shores. It’s now or never for Stokes and he will have to start delivering match-winning performances.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson started the IPL 2020 with a bang but since then he hasn’t done anything noticeable. There is no doubt about his talent but his habit of playing false shots has brought his downfall. If Rajasthan Royals are looking to change their fortune, Samson will be required to start hitting big runs.

Steven Smith: Steven Smith played the second fiddle to Jos Buttler during Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase against Chennai Super Kings. He scored a quick-fire fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore and now he has runs under his belt. He needs to deliver goods for his team.

Jos Buttler: After a failure against RCB, Jos Buttler played a match-winning knock against CSK at number five. He came in the middle during the powerplay and remained unbeaten after scoring 70 runs in 48 balls, where he hit seven fours and two sixes. Buttler holds the key to success for RR here on.

Riyan Parag: The talented young batsman played a match-winning knock in the reverse fixture earlier this month. Riyan Parag will take a lot of confidence from that game and will look to contribute to his team’s cause.

Rahul Tewatia: He is the most consistent player for Rajasthan Royals in this season. Rahul Tewatia turned out to be a match-winner with both bat and ball. His economical spell of 1/18 in four overs against CSK didn’t allow the opposition to run away in the middle overs. Tewatia has good memories of the last time when these two teams met. SRH has to watch out for him.

Jofra Archer: The best bowler for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020. He takes wicket upfront and batsmen find it hard to play big shots against him. Jofra Archer has 13 wickets in 10 games while having an economy of around 7 runs per over. Also, he can strike the ball well with the bat.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal is an unsung hero for Rajasthan Royals over the years. He has the ability to restrict batsmen in the middle overs. He gave just 14 runs in four overs and took one wicket against Chennai Super Kings. He will be a key player against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ankit Rajpoot: Despite bowling just one over against CSK, Ankit Rajpoot is expected to retain his place in the playing XI. The lanky pacer can bowl at a rapid speed. He has good variations and a wide yorker, which keeps batsmen at bay.

Kartik Tyagi: Kartik Tyagi looked like a promising future prospect for Rajasthan Royals. He has taken a wicket in each of the six games he has played so far in the league. Despite being expensive at some points, Tyagi has good speed to trouble batsmen.

RR Predicted XI against SRH: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi