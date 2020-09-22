IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: ‘His absence is a big blow’ - Hogg explains why Royals will miss Jos Buttler

The Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah in their opening game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League in the UAE. Royals will find themselves on the back foot against the mighty CSK who will be entering the contest after a sensational win over the Mumbai Indians in the season opener, especially with two of their big stars Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes still not cleared to play at the moment.

While Stokes went back home last month due to personal reasons, and will join Royals half way into the tournament, Buttler travelled to the UAE with his family, instead of the chartered flight taken by all the England and Australia players. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch

As per the strict protocols, Buttler is required to spend six days in the quarantine before he is cleared to play, and hence, he will not be a part of the team against CSK. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Royals will certainly miss Jos Buttler against CSK as he is really good against spin-bowling.

“The big blow for Rajasthan Royals would be Jos Buttler as he won’t be playing against CSK because he is still in quarantine. He came a little later than the other Australian and England players in the UAE for this IPL,” Hogg said.

“The reason why it is a big blow because he is the Royals’ best player against spin. He is the only one who has got a strike-rate of above 120. So that is a big void to fill,” Hogg further added.

Meanwhile, Royals captain Steve Smith, who had missed three ODI games against England in the UK due to concussion-related issues is fit to to play against CSK.