IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni gets upset after umpire reverses dismissal decision - WATCH

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni gets upset after umpire reverses dismissal decision - WATCH

IPL 2020: The decision was overturned but Dhoni looked quite unhappy and was seen getting indulged in a long discussion with umpire Shamshuddin while he was sending his decision for a referral to the TV umpire.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:16 IST

By hindustantimes.cm, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MS Dhoni with his CSK teammates. (IPL/Twitter)

The Indian Premier League 2020 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at Sharjah saw another rare moment of Mahendra Singh Dhoni showcasing his emotions on the field. During Royals’ batting, Dhoni briefly appeared to be upset after one of the wrong decisions by the on-field umpire was rightfully changed after a referral to the third umpire. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The moment took place in the 18th over of Royals’ innings when CSK pacer Deepak Chahar bowled to Tom Curran. Curran played a shot, but missed it. The CSK players, though, made a huge appeal for caught behind and Curran was given out by umpire Shamshuddin.

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

There appeared to be no bat involved and it also looked that the ball had bounced before reaching Dhoni’s hands. Curran, though, was not allowed to take the DRS review because it was earlier used by Rahul Tewatia, and he reluctantly started walking back.

However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin understanding his error in judgement referred it to TV umpire. The replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball no did Dhoni catch it cleanly as it bounced before entering his gloves.

The decision was overturned but Dhoni looked quite unhappy and was seen getting indulged in a long discussion with umpire Shamshuddin while he was sending his decision for a referral to the TV umpire.

Incidentally, in Jaipur last year, Dhoni had lost his cool with domestic umpire Ulhas Gandhe for a waist-high full toss which wasn’t adjudged no ball. In fact, Dhoni violated players’ code of conduct by entering the ground and angrily charging at the umpire.

(With inputs from PTI)

