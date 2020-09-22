IPL 2020: ‘Asked Tom how Sam bowls in powerplay, he didn’t give any clues’ - Samson’s hilarious remark after smashing 74

Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 216 runs in their opening game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah on Tuesday. Sanju Samson played the key innings in Royals’ cause smashing 74 runs in 32 balls after an early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened the innings with Steve Smith.

Samson, in his innings, struck nine sixes and a four, and also scored the joint-fastest fifty against CSK, reaching the landmark in just 19 balls.

Speaking to the commentary panel after CSK’s innings, Samson said that he enjoyed his time in the middle but found it a difficult wicket to bat on.

“I had a really good time in the middle and hopefully we can win this. It was not a good wicket. It was slow and I had to wait for the ball, it was not easy to hit if they bowled it on a length. It is slow right now and hopefully we can capitalize on that.

“With our bowling line-up we are confident of defending this total. Absolute pleasure to bat with Smith, he is one of the world’s greatest batsman and when he goes out and bats 20 overs, it becomes easy for the others coming in,” Samson said.

The Kerala batsman also went on to joke that he had asked his teammate Tom Curran to reveal what he could expect from his brother Sam Curran in the powerplay overs, who plays for CSK.

“I asked Tom how does Sam bowl in the powerplay, he didn’t give any clues. I will have to find out how he bowls in the next match,” Samson said laughing.

CSK, who defeated Mumbai Indians in the first match of the season by 5 wickets, have been asked to chase down 217 by Rajasthan Royals.