LIVE BLOG RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Rajasthan Royals return to Sharjah against in-form Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC: Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match in Sharjah. DC are in top form while RR coming to this game after suffering a hat-trick of losses. Follow... By hindustantimes.com | Oct 09, 2020 17:36 IST



IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): It’s been a strange Indian Premier for Rajasthan Royals so far. They started off hogging all the limelight when Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia went on a six-hitting spree to take them to successive wins. But as soon as they stepped out of Sharjah, their campaign nosedived and they lost last three of their matches. Today they return to their happy-hunting ground Sharjah against Delhi Capitals, who have looked one of the best sides of this year. Shreyas Iyer would be hoping they can continue to the same against RR who desperately awaiting the return of Ben Stokes. Follow RR vs DC IPL 2020 live score here: 17:35 hrs IST IPL live score, RR vs DC: Will Ben Stokes solve the problems? Ben Stokes might not be a part of the RR Playing XI for today’s match but he is certain for the next. While his return is sure to add the much-needed balance to the Royals side, forme India opener Aakash Chopra believes Stokes is ‘no God’ that he will alone sole the problems Royals have had in the IPL so far.



17:31 hrs IST What is working for Delhi Capitals in this IPL? Prithvi Shaw has been providing them the starts, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have laying the foundations for Marcus Stoinis to laiunch towards the end. And in the bowling, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have exceptional both with the new and old ball while Axar Patel, R Ashwin and even Amit Mishra (who is now ruled out with an injury) have been choking the batsmen in the middle overs.





17:24 hrs IST Do Rajasthan Royals need to worry about Sanju Samson 8, 4, 0 - these are Sanju Samson’s scores in his last three innings after hitting 16 sixes in his first two matches of the IPL. His weakness against the fast short-pitched delivery once again came to the fore in the last couple of games with Brian Lara also highlighting the ‘chink in his armour’. But Samson was never really known for his consistency. Royals have backed him to win matches for them and he has done that every season. There is every chance that he might mesmerise us today with another boundary-laden innings.





17:18 hrs IST The Delhi Capitals aren’t that bad either at Sharjah While to continue to sing praises of RR’s performance here in Sharjah, it is only fair to shift our focus to the Delhi Capitals and mention that they put on the highest total of this IPL so far against KKR in Sharjah a few nights ago. So if Royals can hit sixes and then DC can sure match them.





17:10 hrs IST RR vs DC, who is the favourite? Based on current form, it has to be Delhi Capitals. They just look a better side. An all Indian super power top-order, an experienced spin bowling attack and two tearaway quicks - they have all bases covered. But then comes the Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith factor. These three can make a mockery of any bowling attack. And for the nth time, I’m repeating this, WE ARE PLAYING IN SHARJAH today.





17:00 hrs IST Will Ben Stokes play today against Delhi Capitals? Ben Stokes arrived in UAE last Sunday so his six-day mandatory quarantine period will be completed today. That means, he won’t be available for selection today. Rajasthan Royals can only include Ben Stokes in their playing from their next IPL game which is on Sunday.





16:52 hrs IST Rajasthan Royals return to Sharjah Sharjah is a bowler’s graveyard and a six-hitters paradise but if you are a Rajasthan Royals fan then you would want to pack this ground and take it wherever you go. They chased down a record total against KXIP here, won both there matches with Samson and Smith scoring sparkling fifties and as soon as they went to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, nothing seemed to work. Well, they are back at Sharjah today against DC.



