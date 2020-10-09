IPL 2020, RR vs DC: Twitter goes berserk after R Ashwin gets Jos Buttler’s wicket

The rivalry between Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin and Rajasthan Royals’ opener Jos Buttler has been in the headlines for over a year now. The duel started after Ashwin had mankaded Buttler during an IPL match between KXIP and RR last year (Ashwin was KXIP captain last season).

The dismissal led to widespread debate on whether Mankad dismissal is within the spirits of the game or not. Ashwin moved to Delhi Capitals this season and on Friday, as Delhi Capitals met with Rajasthan Royals, the fans were hoping to see another duel between Buttler and Ashwin. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Though, this time, the duel between the two cricketers lasted only two balls. Ashwin came into the attack in the 2nd over of RR’s chase. In the first ball, Buttler took a single and then reached the non-striker’s end. This time Buttler remained glued to his crease.

Buttler got the strike back in the third ball of the over, and he tried to smash it towards midwicket for a boundary, but Shikhar Dhawan pounced on it to take a terrific catch. Buttler had to walk back to the hut after scoring 13 runs in 8 balls.

An aggressive bowling display coupled with some good fielding saw Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to a below-par 184 for eight in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Desperate to snap their three-match losing streak, RR opted to field and the bowling unit delivered with Jofra Archer (3/24) taking three wickets and spinner Rahul Tewatia (1/20) and Kartik Tyagi (1/35) capturing one each.

