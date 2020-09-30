RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Will Buttler do it for Royals against Riders?

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. RR captain Steve Smith will look to continue his winning-run against Dinesh Karthik’s KKR in IPL Match Today.
IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rajasthan Royals look unbeatable at the moment especially with a strong batting line-up of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer. If there is one weakness in RR line-up, it is their bowling. Kolkata Knight Riders have got big hitters in their team and it is highly probably they will be looking to employ their big guns against the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot who all have struggled so far. But KKR, too, do not have the best of the bowling line-ups, and if RR top order gets going, this can turn into a one-way contest.
Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, RR and KKR:
Matches won by RR: 10
Matches won by KKR: 10
Matched played in India: 18 (RR 8, KKR 9)
Matches played in UAE: 1 (RR 1, KKR 0)
RR average score against KKR: 150
KKR average score against RR: 145
Most runs for RR: 196 (Sanju Samson)
Most runs for KKR: 232 (Dinesh Karthik)
Most wickets for RR: 4 (Shreyas Gopal)
Most wickets for KKR: 9 (Sunil Narine)
Most catches for RR: 5 (Steve Smith)
Most catches for SRH: 3 (Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill)
Eoin Morgan speaks ahead of KKR’s IPL 2020 contest against RR: “They have a very experienced side. The challenge for us is to focus on our game. If we can improve from the last game, then that will allow us to execute strategies against Smith, Buttler and Samson to try and make inroads. The honest answer is they are good players and if they bat 20 overs then you are probably going to lose the game. Particularly Buttler and Samson. They’ve had some good success but they are missing Ben Stokes at the moment. Hopefully, we can build from the last game and get our first win in Dubai.” - Eoin Morgan to kkr.in
This is our Predicted XI for RR against KKR. Have your Dream XI teams sort out!
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Deepak Hooda
Sanju Samson: “When you’re playing different opponents at different venues, you have to change your plans accordingly. We are playing in Dubai tomorrow where are bigger grounds, so you need to change the game plans accordingly. We have very smart guys in our team management and we are ready for the next game” - Sanju Samson in pre-match conference
* There have already been two Super Overs between KKR and RR in IPL over the years. Will it be the third one tonight?
* Pat Cummins is 2 wickets short of reaching 100 T20 wickets.
Hello and Welcome to our live blog on Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders. RR went on to script history in their previous game when they went on to chase down the total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab. This was the recored-breaking higjhest-succesful chase in IPL 2020 history. Now, RR are the team to beat - having won both their games so far emphatically. KKR had an average start but showcased their strength when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game quite convincingly. KKR will look to exploit RR bowling which is not looking the best at the moment.