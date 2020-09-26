IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler impresses with his football skills ahead of Kings XI Punjab clash

Jos Buttler joined the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of their second match of the 2020 Indian Premier League and warmed up in style with some football practice with England teammate Jofra Archer. In a video posted by the Royals on their Twitter handle, Buttler and Archer kept passing the ball to each other, not allowing it to touch the ground.

“It’s coming home?” RR captioned the 17-second-long video.

Buttler, who missed RR’s opening match against CSK due to quarantine rules, is eager to be back for the franchise for its clash against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. The England wicketkeeper batsman scored 548 runs from 13 matches in the 2018 season of the IPL and followed it with 311 runs from eight games the year later.

“I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys, there’s a great vibe around the team so I’m really looking forward to taking the field,” Buttler said on the eve of the match.

“The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game. The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other’s company. So [I’m] expecting a really tough match against Kings XI,” he said after a net session at Sharjah ground.

RR and KXIP scored over 200 runs in their last match. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith scored half-century to take RR to 216/7, while KL Rahul’s explosive century guided KXIP to 206/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Like their previous games, Buttler expects Sunday’s contest to be a high-scoring one as well.

“KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we’ll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in,” he said.