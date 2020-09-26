Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler impresses with his football skills ahead of Kings XI Punjab clash

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler impresses with his football skills ahead of Kings XI Punjab clash

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals showed off his football skills as he warmed up for his team’s next game against Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League 2020.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 19:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler is likely to make it to RR’s playing XI for KXIP clash (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)

Jos Buttler joined the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of their second match of the 2020 Indian Premier League and warmed up in style with some football practice with England teammate Jofra Archer. In a video posted by the Royals on their Twitter handle, Buttler and Archer kept passing the ball to each other, not allowing it to touch the ground.

IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs SRH

“It’s coming home?” RR captioned the 17-second-long video. 

Buttler, who missed RR’s opening match against CSK due to quarantine rules, is eager to be back for the franchise for its clash against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. The England wicketkeeper batsman scored 548 runs from 13 matches in the 2018 season of the IPL and followed it with 311 runs from eight games the year later.

“I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys, there’s a great vibe around the team so I’m really looking forward to taking the field,” Buttler said on the eve of the match.



“The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game. The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other’s company. So [I’m] expecting a really tough match against Kings XI,” he said after a net session at Sharjah ground.

RR and KXIP scored over 200 runs in their last match. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith scored half-century to take RR to 216/7, while KL Rahul’s explosive century guided KXIP to 206/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Like their previous games, Buttler expects Sunday’s contest to be a high-scoring one as well.

“KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we’ll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:13 IST
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
Sep 26, 2020 20:28 IST
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:07 IST
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Sep 26, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

US imposes curbs on exports to China’s top chipmaker SMIC
Sep 26, 2020 20:24 IST
Political activities gain momentum ahead of bypolls in Uttar Pradesh
Sep 26, 2020 20:25 IST
Full text of PM Modi’s address at 75th UNGA session 2020
Sep 26, 2020 20:25 IST
Ludhiana woman killed in hit and run
Sep 26, 2020 20:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.