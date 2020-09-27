IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: The KL Rahul threat Rajasthan Royals need to worry about

It did not take KL Rahul long to put the oppositions on notice as he carved a splendid century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Rahul slammed the first century of IPL 2020 – off 62 balls – and broke three massive records during his epic knock. He surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest Indian batsman to get to 200 IPL runs and registered the highest individual score by an Indian and a captain in the history of IPL.

Bowling to Rahul in such fine form must be a concern for the Royals, who did not have the best bowling performance despite picking up a 10-run win against Chennai Super Kings. However, Royals must also be aware of the fact just how good Rahul has been against them of late. Since the 2018, IPL, Rahul has been the highest run-scorer in the IPL.

Rahul since the IPL 2018 has scored 1405 runs which is the most, highlighting his consistency. In both IPL 2018 and 2019 Rahul had an average of more than 50, the only player since IPL 2018 to average more than 50. Against pace and spin, Rahul scores at a strike-rate ranging around 150.

Here’s why the Royals have the Rahul threat lurking over them. The KXIP captain enjoys an impressive record against RR, having scored 275 runs from seven matches at an average of 55, including three half-centuries. Infact, he is the third leading run-scorer against the Royals in the history of IPL, next only to Shaun Marsh and Michael Hussey. The Australian duo had scored 409 and 350 runs respectively from seven matches each against the 2008 IPL winners. Rahul, however, is ahead of MS Dhoni and Tendulkar, who have scored 449 runs from 22 matches and 273 runs from eight games against the Royals.

With 75 more runs to Hussey’s tally, there’s no reason why Rahul cannot leapfrog the former Australia and CSK batsman to land the second place.