RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Mumbai Indians look to confirm playoff berth against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Battered and bruised Rajasthan Royals will take the field against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 45th Indian Premier League 2020 match today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Table-toppers MI are coming into the contest after registering a massive win against CSK. They are on course to make it to the playoffs. However, skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness will be a major concern for the unit. He had suffered a hamstring injury and missed the game against CSK. On the other hand, this game is crucial for RR. Steve Smith & Co are languishing at seventh place and a loss would mean a step closer to elimination. It’s a must-win scenario for Rajasthan Royals if they want to stay afloat in the race.

Follow the live updates of RR vs MI IPL 2020 match here: