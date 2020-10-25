RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Mumbai Indians look to confirm playoff berth against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, RR vs MI: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are set to square off with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 45th Indian Premier League 2020 match today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Battered and bruised Rajasthan Royals will take the field against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 45th Indian Premier League 2020 match today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Table-toppers MI are coming into the contest after registering a massive win against CSK. They are on course to make it to the playoffs. However, skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness will be a major concern for the unit. He had suffered a hamstring injury and missed the game against CSK. On the other hand, this game is crucial for RR. Steve Smith & Co are languishing at seventh place and a loss would mean a step closer to elimination. It’s a must-win scenario for Rajasthan Royals if they want to stay afloat in the race.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai
Hello and welcome to the live blog of 45th IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be a do-or-die game for RR as the mathematics suggests that they need all their remaining games. On the other side of the ring stand Mumbai Indians who are on the verge of solidifying a playoff berth. By the looks of it, a tough challenge awaits for Steve Smith & Co tonight.