This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sections
E-Paper
LIVE BLOG

RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Mumbai Indians look to confirm playoff berth against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, RR vs MI: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are set to square off with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 45th Indian Premier League 2020 match today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

By hindustantimes.com | Oct 25, 2020 16:50 IST

IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Battered and bruised Rajasthan Royals will take the field against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 45th Indian Premier League 2020 match today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Table-toppers MI are coming into the contest after registering a massive win against CSK. They are on course to make it to the playoffs. However, skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness will be a major concern for the unit. He had suffered a hamstring injury and missed the game against CSK. On the other hand, this game is crucial for RR. Steve Smith & Co are languishing at seventh place and a loss would mean a step closer to elimination. It’s a must-win scenario for Rajasthan Royals if they want to stay afloat in the race.

Follow the live updates of RR vs MI IPL 2020 match here:

16:50 hrs IST

Rajasthan Royals in last 5 games

vs SRH: Lost by 8 wickets

vs CSK: won by 7 wickets

vs RCB: lost by 7 wickets

vs DC: Lost by 13 runs

vs SRH: won by 5 wickets

16:45 hrs IST

Mumbai Indians in last 5 games

vs CSK: Won by 10 wickets

vs KXIP: match tied, lost in the 2nd Super Over

vs KKR: won by 8 wickets

vs DC: won by 5 wickets

vs RR: won by 57 runs

16:40 hrs IST

IPL 2020 Live Score: RR vs MI, head to head stats

Matches: 21

RR Win: 10

MI Win: 11

16:35 hrs IST

RR vs MI: Squads of both teams

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

16:30 hrs IST

IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs MI

Hello and welcome to the live blog of 45th IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be a do-or-die game for RR as the mathematics suggests that they need all their remaining games. On the other side of the ring stand Mumbai Indians who are on the verge of solidifying a playoff berth. By the looks of it, a tough challenge awaits for Steve Smith & Co tonight.

top news

don't miss