IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Superhero Jofra Archer takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan - WATCH

Jofra Archer is known as a lethal bowler but the England pacer showcased his superhuman skills on the field on Sunday during Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. The two teams were playing Indian Premier League 2020 match in which MI stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard had won the toss and elected to bat.

Despite Quinton de Kock getting out early, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were building a great partnership before the former was dismissed in the 10th over. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

KarthiK Tyagi bowled a short ball outside off stump to Kishan, who threw his hands at the ball, and got a thick edge of the bat. The ball went flying over Jofra Archer in the deep. But what Archer did was unimaginable.

The 25-year-old jumped up high in the air, and stretched his arms backwards to pluck the ball in mid-air. The tremendous catch saw RR players stunned, while the commentators deemed it as potential catch of the season.

Kishan had to walk back for 37. For some time it seemed that RR bowlers will be able to restrict MI to a low total, but a late show from Hardik Pandya took MI’s total to 195/5 in 20 overs.

Pandya scored 60* in 21 balls as he smashed 27 runs in the 18th over from Ankit Rajpoot. In the 20th over from Karthik Tyagi, Pandya smashed 26 runs as MI set a target of 196 for RR to chase.