IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:25 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 10 overs of the 33rd match of IPL 2020, RR's total is 80/3. In the last 5 overs, Rajasthan Royals managed to score 33 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini and it was an expensive one. RR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 8th over of the innings where the RR batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed. RR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 160 runs.

