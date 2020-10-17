Sections
IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RCB and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Oct 17, 2020

At the end of 15 overs of the 33rd match of IPL 2020, RR's total is 119/3. In the last 5 overs, Rajasthan Royals managed to score 39 runs without losing any wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed and it was an expensive one. RR's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Washington Sundar bowled the 13th over of the innings where the RR batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.



5 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini where he kept things tight.

Isuru Udana bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the RR batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 158 runs.

