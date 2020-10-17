Sections
IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RCB and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 17:19 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of the first innings of the 33rd match of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals has managed to get to a total of 177 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Rajasthan Royals managed to score 58 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Steven Smith was the highest scorer with 57 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Steven Smith and Jos Buttler who contributed 58 runs to the innings.

14 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris.

6 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini where he kept things tight.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal and it was an expensive one. RR's batsmen hit 3 fours to ensure 19 runs came off the over.



15 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Isuru Udana which was an expensive one. RR batsmen hit a six and a four.

4 runs and 2 wickets came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to chase down the target of 178 at 8.9 runs per over.

