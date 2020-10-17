IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 178 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 10 overs was 77 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

Shreyas Gopal bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled the 6th over of the innings where the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen scored 8 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia where he kept things tight.

4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who had a decent over as 9 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.7. At the same stage, RR were 80/3. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 101 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.1.

