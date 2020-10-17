Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:20 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 178 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 10 overs was 77 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

Shreyas Gopal bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled the 6th over of the innings where the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen scored 8 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia where he kept things tight.



4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who had a decent over as 9 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.7. At the same stage, RR were 80/3. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 101 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.1.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Oct 17, 2020 18:22 IST
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Oct 17, 2020 18:37 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
Oct 17, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Oct 17, 2020 19:04 IST

latest news

‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Oct 17, 2020 19:04 IST
Early harvest, labour unavailability due to pandemic led to more farm fires
Oct 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure extended till August 2021
Oct 17, 2020 18:58 IST
Pope Francis removes Polish bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up
Oct 17, 2020 18:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.