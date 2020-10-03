Sections
IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Chasing a target of 155 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 10 overs was 77 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Tom Curran and it was an expensive one. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Tom Curran and it was an expensive one. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.



Rahul Tewatia bowled the 9th over of the innings where the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.7. At the same stage, RR were 70/3. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 78 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.8.

