IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 178 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 15 overs was 114 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

7 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia where he kept things tight.

8 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi where he kept things tight.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia.

The 14th over was bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

10 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.6. At the same stage, RR were 119/3. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 64 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 12.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL