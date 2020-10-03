Sections
IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RCB and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Chasing a target of 155 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 15 overs was 118 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Riyan Parag and it was an expensive one. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia and it was an expensive one. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.9. At the same stage, RR were 99/4. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 37 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.4.

