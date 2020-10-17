IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 178 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 5 overs was 39 runs for the loss of one wicket. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch started the chase for Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Devdutt Padikkal still at the crease.

4 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

5 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

13 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer which was an expensive one.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

12 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was an expensive one.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.8. At the same stage, RR were 47/0. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 139 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL