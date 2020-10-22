IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sections
Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 20:20 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 10 overs of the 40th match of IPL 2020, RR's total is 74/1. In the last 5 overs, Rajasthan Royals managed to score 31 runs without losing any wicket.

4 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Vijay Shankar where he kept things tight.

T Natarajan bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Rashid Khan bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. RR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

6 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 148 runs.

