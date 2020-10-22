IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 40th match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on at DUBAI. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl. Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals have scored 43 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma and it was an expensive one. RR batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

Jason Holder bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 11 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

10 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was an expensive one. RR batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 172 runs.

