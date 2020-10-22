Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 21:17 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of the first innings of the 40th match of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals has managed to get to a total of 154 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Rajasthan Royals managed to score 49 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Sanju Samson was the highest scorer with 36 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes who contributed 56 runs to the innings.

8 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Vijay Shankar.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

T Natarajan bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the RR batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 16 runs from the over.



7 runs and 2 wickets came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder.

T Natarajan bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the RR batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 155 at 7.8 runs per over.

