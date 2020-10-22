Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:41 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 155 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 118 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one as 15 runs came off the over.

3 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia and it was an expensive one as 11 runs came off the over.



Shreyas Gopal bowled the 14th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen scored 5 runs from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.9. At the same stage, RR were 105/3. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 37 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 22:04 IST
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Oct 22, 2020 23:36 IST

latest news

Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Oct 23, 2020 00:01 IST
Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally in Mumbai will be live-streamed on social media
Oct 23, 2020 00:01 IST
Maharashtra to come out with policy for entertainment sector, to extend industry status
Oct 23, 2020 00:01 IST
20-year-old dies by suicide after being told to stop playing on mobile
Oct 23, 2020 00:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.