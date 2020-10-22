IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 155 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 40 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Jofra Archer bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Ankit Rajpoot which was an expensive one.

Jofra Archer bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

Kartik Tyagi bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 11 runs came from the over.

Ben Stokes bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.0. At the same stage, RR were 43/1. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 115 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.7.

