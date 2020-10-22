Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between SRH and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:58 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Sun Risers Hyderabad have won the 40th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Manish Pandey was the highest scorer with 83 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar who contributed 140 runs to the innings.

Jofra Archer bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

9 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was an expensive one.

12 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Ben Stokes which was an expensive one.



Kartik Tyagi bowled only 1 ball in the 19th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. RR will now face MI at Abu Dhabi whereas Sun Risers Hyderabad will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 22:04 IST
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Oct 22, 2020 23:36 IST

latest news

Biker booked for assaulting auto driver with dagger in Virar near Mumbai
Oct 22, 2020 23:59 IST
30-year-old Mumbai resident, his aide held for plotting own abduction for ₹1 lakh
Oct 22, 2020 23:58 IST
As classes go online, IIT-Bombay collects ₹4 crore through crowdfunding to buy laptops, broadband for needy students
Oct 22, 2020 23:57 IST
75,000 women travel on local trains in Mumbai on Day 2
Oct 22, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.