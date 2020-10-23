IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: ‘He’s an all-round package’, David Warner applauds this SRH cricketer

Sections
IPL 2020: After registering an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals, SRH skipper David Warner applauded the all-rounder’s contribution, calling him a ‘great inclusion’ to the side.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Sunrisers Hyderabd players from 40th IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals (IPL/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a clinical 8-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday night in Dubai. A terrific batting show by Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar helped SRH chasing down a 155-run target with 8 wickets to spare. But it was Jason Holder, whose best IPL bowling figures helped restricting RR at a low score.

After registering an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals, SRH skipper David Warner applauded Holder’s contribution, calling him a ‘great inclusion’.

“Jason adds strength to our bowling, his experience, he’s an all-round package. He’s a great inclusion,” said Warner at the post-match presentation.

Before this game, a lot was talked about the SRH middle-order and its inconsistency. But it was all about just one face-off that turned the tables. The duo of Manish Pandey (83*)and Vijay Shankar (52*) put an unbeaten 140-run stand for the third wicket which happens to be the 4th best partnership in IPL history.

“It’s good to show people that we do have a middle-order. We haven’t lost early wickets before, so they haven’t got a chance. I have said in the past, we are a better defending team. You have to back yourself, no matter what, even in this cold weather and when the dew comes in,” said Warner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are now scheduled to face Kings XI Punjab on Saturday, October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

