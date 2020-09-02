IPL 2020: ‘Running 2-3 yards down wicket is cheating’ - Ricky Ponting agrees with R Ashwin’s idea of introducing run penalty

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting on Wednesday said that he agrees with R Ashwin’s point of view that if a player at the non-striker’s end stepped too many steps out of the crease, it can be viewed as cheating. Ponting’s remarks came a few days after the debate over Mankading took the center stage once again. The former Australia captain, last month, on Grade Cricketer Podcast had said that he will have a word with Ashwin on Mankading when he reaches UAE for the IPL.

Ponting spoke to Ashwin on the latest episode of the off-spinner’s Youtube chat show ‘Hello Dubaiahh’, and said that trying to sneak in a couple of runs by pinching a couple of yards is cheating.

“I get where you’re coming from. If the batsman is cheating and trying to pinch a couple of yards, we’ve got to find a way around to make the batsmen stop cheating. I don’t want to see anyone run 2-3 yards down the wicket, because that basically is cheating,” Ponting told Ashwin.

Ponting also backed Ashwin’s idea of introducing run penalty if a non-striker is seen stepping too far out of his crease before the ball is bowled.

“I think there should be some sort of run penalty. If you get to the top of your bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating, I think put a run penalty on him. And do it right from the start because that’ll stop him straight away,” Ponting said.

”Imagine taking 10 runs off a team total because you’ve gone a yard out of your crease. These sort of things need to be looked at,” the 45-year-old added.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League kicks off from September 19th and Ponting’s Delhi Capitals will look to win their maiden title in the UAE.