IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar points out the biggest challenge for CSK captain MS Dhoni

When it comes to the IPL, no one has the wealth of captaincy knowledge quite like MS Dhoni, but even the former India captain might have to face certain set of challenges when he leads his men in the IPL 2020 starting Saturday. Dhoni, the second most successful IPL captain after Rohit Sharma with three title triumphs, will lead CSK for the 10th time in the IPL, but Bangar reckons managing his senior players, keeping in mind their athleticism, will pose a bit of a tricky situation for Dhoni to overcome.

“MSD as a captain, I know has a lot of experience, he has other experienced players as well, but how will he adjust these experienced players on field is what I am eager to watch. I do not think there will be any challenges he will face during batting or bowling with respect to these experienced players,” Bangar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

“The most challenging aspect will be considering the T20 format is based on athleticism and fielding plays a vital role in this format, how will he manage his senior players placing them on the field. I think this will be the most challenging part as a captain for him.”

With just two days left for the start of IPL 2020, all eyes will be on Dhoni, for this is the first time in a year that the former India captain will return to competitive cricket. With Dhoni having announced his retirement from international cricket last month, the IPL is the only platform where fans will get to see their favourite cricketer in action, and former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar for one cannot wait to see Dhoni pick up the bat again.

“The Indian Premier League has been the perfect platform to unearth talent and I hope this year too, we get to see that. The teams are stacked up really well and all eyes will be on the opening game between MI and CSK. We will be watching MS Dhoni play after a year, and am sure everyone is waiting to see him back in action. Let the games begin,” he said on Star Sports.