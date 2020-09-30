IPL 2020: Sanju Samson opens up on his comparisons with MS Dhoni

Sanju Samson has been one of the stars of the Indian Premier League 2020. Samson contributed to his burgeoning reputation by putting in splendid batting performances in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League for his team Rajasthan Royals. Samson has scored 159 runs in two matches for RR at an astonishing strike rate of more than 214. It is the big-hitting capability of Samson that has mesmerized the fans and critics.

The 25-year-old batsman has hit 16 sixes in the two innings he has played so far in IPL 2020. Against Chennai Super Kings, Samson smacked 74 runs off just 32 balls to power his side to a mammoth total of 216/7. During his innings, Samson hit the joint-fastest IPL half-century by an Indian. In RR’s next match, Samson again looked in imperious touch as he hammered 85 runs in 42 balls against Kings XI Punjab and helped his side chase down a record-breaking score of 223.

Samson’s performance in IPL 2020 has drawn a lot of plaudits with Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, calling him the next MS Dhoni. Samson spoke on those comparisons recently, saying that ‘no one should try’ to play like Dhoni.

“I am sure that no one can and no one should try to play like him. It’s not at all easy to play like MS Dhoni, so leave that aside. I never think of playing like MS Dhoni. He is a legend of Indian cricket, legend of the game,” Samson said. “I only focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do it best and how I can win matches,” the Keralite added on the eve of his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Responding to Tharoor, Gambhir had said that instead of striving to be the next Dhoni, the 25-year-old must try to be the Sanju Samson of Indian cricket. With his belligerent knocks of 74 and 85, Samson has again staked his claim for selection in the Indian team.

Asked if he thinks he has done enough to attract the attention of the national selectors, Samson said, “I maybe, I maybe not. The only think I know is I am in good form, my only dream is to win matches for my team, any team I play. My focus is on the IPL right now.”

Having performed admirably well over the last few IPL but probably not as much in the domestic circuit, Samson said he has started to understand his game better. “I have understood my game, it’s more of power hitting. So I have been training on my strengths on my power hitting.”

He said playing most of his cricket in Kerala and Jaipur has helped him in adapting to the hot and humid conditions of the UAE better. “I am in a very good space mentally. I have worked closely with our video analyst for four to five months and that really helped me improve.” he said.