IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in opening match

The two most successful IPL franchises - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - will battle in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in the UAE, the BCCI announced as it finally lifted the lid off the IPL 2020 schedule on Sunday. These are the two teams that played the final of the 2019 IPL last year.

The IPL 2020 tournament opener between MI and CSK will be played in Abu Dhabi. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

The 13th edition of IPL will be played in three different venue in UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubia and Sharjah. Dubai will host 24 round-robin matches - the most, followed by Abu Dhabi (20) and Sharjah(12). BCCI will announce the schedule of play-offs later. The final is slated to take place on November 10.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here is the full schedule of IPL 2020

The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST and 2:00PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM UAE time.

All eight franchises reached UAE well in advance to adhere to the strict quarantine and bio-secure protocols. There were doubts over the on-time start of IPL as last year runner-ups Chennai Super Kings had reported 13 Covid-19 cases including two cricketers.

CSK, however, cleared all doubts by hitting the nets on Friday after clearing final rounds of Covid-19 testing. The Covid-positive players Deep Chahar and Ruturaja Gaikwad however were kept in isolation and did not train with the rest of the players. They will resume training once they test negative and clear further rounds of testing.

This is the first time an entire IPL will be played in UAE. In 2014, the first half of the tournament was played in UAE due to general elections in India. In 2009, for the same reason, the tournament was played in South Africa.