IPL 2020: Scott Styris highlights one thing that could be an issue for Indian players

The Indian Premier League will kick off from the United Arab Emirates in 2020. The BCCI decided to hold the 13th edition of the league in the UAE as Covid-19 cases continued to mount in India. It will start on September 19th with Chennai Super Kings facing defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Most of the sporting events have taken place without the presence of crowds and IPL will also be played this year in empty stadiums. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes the absence of big crowd may not be an issue for overseas players but could pose a problem for Indian players.

“I don’t think there will be too much of an adjustment for the overseas players. A lot of the overseas players play in front of small crowds or even empty grounds on a regular basis, so they will be used to that. But you are right, Indian players, I can’t remember. I mean Kohli, 10 years ago, most of those players have been around long enough now. They won’t struggle, but they will just wonder where they are and look for that energy in other ways,” Scott Styris said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar also spoke on the issue saying that it could feel odd in the initial games but players would be happy that the tournament is taking place.

“Might be a bit odd for the first couple of games, but at the end of the day, you are grateful enough that the tournament is taking place. You are getting to play some cricket. A lot of these guys are at the peak of their careers, not having cricket for six months, that’s a huge loss when you are doing so well in your career,” Agarkar said on the show.

“So, they will be very excited to actually play the tournament. It might be little odd at the start, but like Scotty (Scot Styris) said, that energy sometimes you get from crowds, particularly in India, the IPL has moved to the UAE, but in India, it can sometimes act like a 12th man for the home team.”

The BCCI has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) to the franchises which relate to testing, accommodation, social distancing at the ground, and in hotels, the appointment of team doctors, and various other aspects. The BCCI has instructed the IPL franchises clearly to minimize the contact.