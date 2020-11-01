IPL 2020: ‘See how Virender Sehwag stuck to shots he had confidence to pull off,’ Sanjay Manjrekar’s advice to Prithvi Shaw

For Delhi Capitals’ opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, it has been a struggling season. Shaw had played some good knocks at the start of the tournament, but as IPL 2020 has progressed, he has looked quite ordinary and has struggled to get runs on the board. Shaw was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane owing to his poor form, but Rahane, too, looked out of touch, and Shaw returned to play for DC against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Shaw had no change his form and fortunes though as he nicked one to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in Trent Boult’s over and was dismissed after scoring just 10 runs in 11 balls. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

DC could only muster a total of 110//9 in 20 overs which was easily chased down by the defending champions Mumbai Indians in 14.2 overs with 9 wickets in hand. After the match, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar gave an advice to Shaw.

“Dear Prithvi Shaw, try & not attempt impossible shots, simply because they are impossible to pull off. Keep Virender Sehwag as your role model, see how he only stuck to shots he had the ability/confidence to pull off,” Manjrekar wrote on Twitter.

With the defeat to MI, DC slipped to bottom half of the table, going down to 5th position in the table with 12 points in 13 games. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise will face off against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in hopes of making it through to the playoffs.