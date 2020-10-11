Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan recalls Al Pacino iconic dialogue to describe KKR’s stunning victory against KXIP

IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan recalls Al Pacino iconic dialogue to describe KKR’s stunning victory against KXIP

IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan used a dialogue from an Al Pacino movie to describe KKR’s 2-run win over Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan used a dialogue from an Al Pacino movie to describe KKR’s 2-run win over KXIP (Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan cited a dialogue form an Al Pacino movie to describe KKR’s Houdini act against Kings XI Punjab in their IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

“when we add up all those inches that’s gonna make the difference between WINNING and LOSING” (Al Pacino) well done @KKRiders boys. @SunilPNarine74 @prasidh43 @RealShubmanGill & Cap @DineshKarthik ( the win was too close for my gentle heart) love u all,” tweeted Shah Rukh.

 

The dialogue Shah Rukh used is from a 1999 movie Any Given Sunday.



MI vs DC live score, IPL 2020

Shah Rukh has been in UAE and supporting KKR from the stands for the last three games of the two-time champions.

Dinesh Karthik’s side pulled off a stunning win after they were seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair KL Rahul (74) and Mayank Agawal (56) had put on 115 runs in 14.2 overs while chasing 165.

It looked like it would be only a matter of time when KXIP would wrap up the match and snap their four-match losing streak. But in the end, KXIP made a mess towards the end of their run chase to suffer their sixth defeat from seven matches and fifth on the trot while KKR notched up their fourth win in six matches. KXIP will now need a mathematical miracle to qualify.

The Mohali-based outfit needed 22 from the final three overs but the match turned on its head in the 18th over. Nicholas Pooran (16) gifted his wicket in the over bowled by Narine who conceded just two runs.

Needing 20 runs in the last two overs, KXIP lost two wickets in the space of three balls, including that of Rahul, in the penultimate over bowled by pacer Prasidh Krishna.

KXIP needed 14 runs from the last over and six of the final delivery to take the match to Super Over but Glenn Maxwell could only score a boundary for KXIP to lose the match by two runs.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

5 states with most Covid-19 cases contributed more than half of total recoveries: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:06 IST
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Oct 11, 2020 16:34 IST
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
Oct 11, 2020 17:07 IST
MI vs DC Live Score: Boult removes Shaw, Delhi get first blow
Oct 11, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

Vikas Khanna’s reply to US senator’s ‘third world migrants’ post wins praise
Oct 11, 2020 19:33 IST
Lithuania holds national vote, coalition talks expected
Oct 11, 2020 19:24 IST
One more accused arrested in Karauli priest death case
Oct 11, 2020 19:23 IST
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 11, 2020 19:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.