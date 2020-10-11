IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan recalls Al Pacino iconic dialogue to describe KKR’s stunning victory against KXIP

IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan used a dialogue from an Al Pacino movie to describe KKR’s 2-run win over KXIP (Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan cited a dialogue form an Al Pacino movie to describe KKR’s Houdini act against Kings XI Punjab in their IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

“when we add up all those inches that’s gonna make the difference between WINNING and LOSING” (Al Pacino) well done @KKRiders boys. @SunilPNarine74 @prasidh43 @RealShubmanGill & Cap @DineshKarthik ( the win was too close for my gentle heart) love u all,” tweeted Shah Rukh.

The dialogue Shah Rukh used is from a 1999 movie Any Given Sunday.

Shah Rukh has been in UAE and supporting KKR from the stands for the last three games of the two-time champions.

Dinesh Karthik’s side pulled off a stunning win after they were seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair KL Rahul (74) and Mayank Agawal (56) had put on 115 runs in 14.2 overs while chasing 165.

It looked like it would be only a matter of time when KXIP would wrap up the match and snap their four-match losing streak. But in the end, KXIP made a mess towards the end of their run chase to suffer their sixth defeat from seven matches and fifth on the trot while KKR notched up their fourth win in six matches. KXIP will now need a mathematical miracle to qualify.

The Mohali-based outfit needed 22 from the final three overs but the match turned on its head in the 18th over. Nicholas Pooran (16) gifted his wicket in the over bowled by Narine who conceded just two runs.

Needing 20 runs in the last two overs, KXIP lost two wickets in the space of three balls, including that of Rahul, in the penultimate over bowled by pacer Prasidh Krishna.

KXIP needed 14 runs from the last over and six of the final delivery to take the match to Super Over but Glenn Maxwell could only score a boundary for KXIP to lose the match by two runs.

