IPL 2020: Shane Warne provides update on Ben Stokes’ availability for Rajasthan Royals

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to arrive in the UAE to take part in the IPL 2020 for Rajasthan Royals. Amid growing whispers that Stokes might miss the first half of the tournament, Royals’ mentor Shane Warne provided an update on the all-rounder’s availability for this year’s Indian Premier League.

Warne did not give a timeframe for Stokes’ arrival in UAE but he did seem hopeful about the England all-rounder playing a part in IPL 2020.

“Hopefully, Ben Stokes would play a part this year, he’s a big loss and our thoughts are with him, but you know, add Ben to the team that played the other night and it looks a very, very good side,” Warne told PTI.

Stokes is currently in New Zealand with his family. He went there in August this year after his father was diagnosed with brain cancer. He had also missed the last two Tests against Pakistan citing personal reasons. Stokes is one of RR’s main players and Warne said his arrival will bolster the batting line-up comprising Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson.

“I liked it, him (Smith) coming to open the innings,” opined Warne on Smith’s 69 and 50 in the first two games. “I am always a big believer in your best player having the opportunity to face the most amount of deliveries, so for me you know Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju are one, two and three, respectively.”

In fact, Warne feels Smith and chief coach Andrew McDonald shouldn’t tinker with the top three, come what may.

“Steve Smith and Andrew McDonald might have different ideas but I would always want my best players facing the maximum number of balls. We’ve got so many good players who could play so many different roles, but I personally like Steve Smith at the top,” Warne added.

(With PTI inputs)