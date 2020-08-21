Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Shane Watson begins quarantine in hotel room, shares a view of Burj Khalifa with fans

IPL 2020: Shane Watson begins quarantine in hotel room, shares a view of Burj Khalifa with fans

IPL 2020: CSK opener and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson took to Twitter on Friday to convey to his fans that he has begun his quarantine in his hotel room. In the video he also gave the fans a glimpse of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, which is a major attraction in Dubai.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Screengrab of video shared by Shane Watson on Twitter. (Twitter/Shane Watson)

The preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are in full swing and some of the teams have landed in the United Arab Emirates, where the tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10. The matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Among the teams that have reached are heavyweights Chennai Super Kings. CSK opener and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson took to Twitter on Friday to convey to his fans that he has begun his quarantine in his hotel room. In the video he also gave the fans a glimpse of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, which is a major attraction in Dubai.

ALSO READ: Will Virat Kohli remain captain? RCB chairman gives stunning reply

IPL 2020 - FULL COVERAGE



“My 7-Day room bound quarantine here in Dubai has just started. It’s so cool to be here to get into the preparation for another exciting season of @IPL for @ChennaiIPL. #SafetyFirst #WhistlePodu #superexcited,” Watson wrote on Twitter. 



ALSO READ: MS Dhoni-led CSK, and RCB fly for UAE on Friday

“I am now quarantined for 7 days with a few Covid testing to make sure everything is okay. I am getting used to being in a room with plenty to do. I have got a beautiful view of the Burj Khalifa. I am going to be doing some exercises, walking up and down my room, listening to podcasts, plenty of T20 Stars stuff as well as my preparation, getting ready for the CSK training camp. I am so excited to be here for another IPL campaign,” Watson said in a video message.

Watson has been a key member of the CSK team ever since joining the franchise. As an opener Watson has played several key knocks to give CSK a strong platform.

The Australian has had a long standing relationship with IPL, which he won in his maiden season in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals. He has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NCB seizes 3,056 ecstasy pills smuggled to Mumbai from Belgium in soft toy parcel
Aug 21, 2020 17:01 IST
Moga car dealer arrested in 2014 foreign weapon smuggling case
Aug 21, 2020 16:59 IST
Ahead of Bihar assembly polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Aug 21, 2020 17:03 IST
Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia shares how she met her husband
Aug 21, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.