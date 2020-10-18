IPL 2020: Shilkhar Dhawan explains how Ravindra Jadeja bowling final over was ‘advantage’ for DC

Shikhar Dhawan played a magnificent innings on Saturday night, helping Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in Sharjah. Notching up his maiden IPL ton, the left-hander scripted DC’s win with his unbeaten 101-run knock.

Dhawan capitalized on the three live he got during the game. With 17 runs needed off the last six balls, Axar smashed three sixes to snatch victory from Chennai Super Kings. After the match, the DC opener revealed that Ravindra Jadeja bowling the final over was an advantage for them.

“We knew Bravo would not be able to bowl the last over and it would be bowled by Jadeja. We being left-handers, we had a certain advantage against Jadeja,” Dhawan said at the post-match press conference.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni stated that he asked Jadeja to bowl the last over as Bravo was unfit. The latter had already left the field and didn’t return. Sam Curran, on the other hand, bowled superbly and conceded just four runs in the penultimate over.

“Sam Curran bowled well very in the 19th over, his yorker execution was very good, dew was also there and we took advantage of that as well,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan went on to praise Axar Patel’s fiery cameo. He reckoned that having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference.

“Axar Patel has been a great asset, whenever we demand good overs from him, he does the job. He is normally very economical. Having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference,” he added.

Delhi Capitals are having a great time at the Indian Premier League 2020. After beating CSK, they notched the top-spot with 7 wins out of 9 matches. They will face Kings XI Punjab in their next fixture on October 20 in Dubai.

(With PTI inputs)