IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for Delhi Capitals’ slow over rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Delhi Capitals, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was fined Rs 12 lakh given this was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offence.

“Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2020,” a release sent out by the IPL stated.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh.”

This is the second offence related to slow-over rate in IPL 2020. Last week, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was found guilty of his team maintaining a slow-over rate against Kings XI Punjab and was fined an amount of Rs 12 lakh.

As far as Iyer is concerned, he suffered their first defeat of the tournament after the Capitals lost to Sunrisers by 15 runs. Chasing 163 to win, DC were kept to 147/7 with Iyer scoring 17 off 21 balls. After the match, Iyer conceded that even though he backed his team to chase down 163, the two-paced nature of the surface and some disciplined bowling from the Sunrisers made the task tedious for his batsmen.

“We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that. It was surprising and in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced,” he said.

“When I went in, the ball wasn’t coming onto the bat. We thought dew would come on but we can’t give any reasons at this moment. We didn’t execute the way we wanted to. Lot of learnings from this wicket and conditions.”